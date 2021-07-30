Thank you for Reading.

JUDITH KAY (JUDY) JARRELL, 62, of Ravenswood, WV passed away peacefully July 27, 2021. The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 12 pm at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 11 - 12 p.m., time of service.

