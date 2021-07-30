JUDITH KAY (JUDY) JARRELL, 62, of Ravenswood, WV passed away peacefully July 27, 2021. The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 12 pm at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood. Burial will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 11 - 12 p.m., time of service.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.