Judith Louise Casto

JUDITH LOUISE "JUDY" CASTO Judith Louise "Judy" Casto, 79, formerly of South Charleston, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Putnam Center in Hurricane.
Born in Charleston, WV, in 1940 to the late Eli and Nina Moore, she was a long time resident of South Charleston and graduated from South Charleston High School.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Casto, and sister, Sue Kline.
Judy is survived by her sisters, Nancy (Bud) Turner and Barbara Kay Verdries; nieces, Stacy Turner Hoff, Debbie Turner Rice, Robin Turner Johnson, Wendi Kline, and Lisa Ballard.
Private services will be held in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Memories of Judy may be shared by visiting www. snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.