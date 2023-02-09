JUDITH LYNN HARRISON HALL, 79, of Sissonville, WV, passed away on February 6, 2023 with her two children by her side following a short illness.
JUDITH LYNN HARRISON HALL, 79, of Sissonville, WV, passed away on February 6, 2023 with her two children by her side following a short illness.
Judy was born March 17, 1943 in Charleston, WV, to Coy D. Harrison and Janet Coleman Harrison.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Keith Hall; great granddaughter, Sidney Reece Pritt, and her brothers Steve and Greg Harrison.
A graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, Judy married her high school sweetheart after his time in the Army. Judy was loved so dearly by the community, and to many, she was mama Judy. Her door was always open, but most of all, her love for her family and friends was never ending.
She is survived by her children, Lisa (Greg) Edens of Sissonville and Mark (Lora) Hall of Given; grandchildren, Jessica (Julie) Pritt, Zachary Edens, Madison (Sean) DeLancey and Haleigh (Isaac) Crow; great grandchildren, Waylon Crow and Leighton Crow; friend of 62 years, Ramona Cohen, and Phyllis and David Edens; daughter of the heart, Beth (Steve) Henson; her beloved aunt, Carol Wandling and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Andy Argumendo for being a loving neighbor for many years. The family would also like to thank the angels at Hubbard Hospice House. The care they provided her and her family was exceptional.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Long and Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville, with Reverend Al Mendez and Pastor Pete Thompson, officiating. Visitaion will be one hour prior to services at 12 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Sissonville.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.longfisherfuneralhome.com
