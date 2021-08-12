JUDITH MAE COX, 78, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at CAMC Hubbard House.
Judith was a member of Oakwood Church of Christ. She graduated in 1960 from Washington District High School, going on to graduate from Morris Harvey College and was a 1963 graduate of Charleston General School of Nursing. Judith worked for Charleston General Hospital, Summersville Memorial Hospital, and retired from CAMC General. She was an avid 4-H All Star and Volunteer.
Judith was preceded in death by her parents, Rex & Macy Bell and daughter, Melinda Sue Cox.
She is survived by son, Rodney David Cox; granddaughters, Madeline Mae Cox, Gwendolyn Grace Cox, Joscelyn Jane Cox; sister, Jane Hudson; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation from 1 - 3 p.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Graveside service will follow at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice for the great care and compassion shown to Judith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to Kanawha County 4-H Leaders Association, Equities House, 900 Virginia Street East, 3rd Floor, Charleston, WV 25301.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.