JUDITH MARIE SMITH of Lincoln County, WV, 80, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Genesis Health Care in Hurricane, WV.
Judith was born in Lincoln County, WV. to the late Clyde Lewis and Arminta Sowards Smith. She was a 1958 graduate of Hamlin High School. Judith worked in Charleston for over 30 years for the West Virginia State Legislature Office in many administrative positions.
She is survived by her brother, Jimmy C. Smith; of Abingdon, VA.; nephews, J. Craig Smith of Huntersville, NC, and D. Paul Smith of Bethlehem, PA.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Open Door Bible Church, 6711 State Rt. 34 (South), at 2 p.m., with Pastor Robert McCallister officiating. A private family graveside service will follow in the Trace Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m., until service time.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations for cemetery, C/O Trace Fork Baptist, P.O. Box 367, Hurricane, WV 25526, in Judith's name.