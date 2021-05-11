JUDITH MARIE SMITH, of Culloden, WV was born on March 8, 1941 and passed away on May 10, 2021 at the age of eighty years, two months and two days. There will be a private family Memorial Service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangments.
