JUDITH PEARL WALLS, 77, of Tallahassee, FL, formerly of Craigsville, WV passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 in the Little Union Baptist Church at Calvin. Friends may call at the White Funeral Home at Summersville on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
