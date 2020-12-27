JUDITH DAPHENE SIMMONS RICHARD 77, of Charleston passed away Sunday December 20, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Division Hospice Charleston, WV. Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Richard Family.
