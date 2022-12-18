Thank you for Reading.

JUDSON (JUD) BOLLING FRANKLIN, 78, of Greensboro, North Carolina, died December 10, 2022 from multiple myeloma. He was born on June 7, 1944 in Richmond, Virginia, and was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth Cabell Clay Franklin and Elise Bolling Turner Franklin. He is survived by his wife Carol Cobb Andrews Franklin, daughter Susannah Vines Franklin Winstead, grandson, Andrew S Winstead, brother, Alexander Lanson Franklin II and Ann Rae Starcher of Charleston, West Virginia, nephew, Cabell Chilton Nelson Franklin of Pflugerville, Texas, and niece Merriweather Ruffner Franklin of Lewisburg, West Virginia, his brother-in-law John Andrews and wife JoAnn, and nephews William Andrews, wife Leah and family and Jason Andrews and his sister-in-law Sallie Bo Andrews. Jud attended public schools in Greensboro. He was an All-state basketball player and captain of the team at Page High School. He attended the University of North Carolina, pledged SAE Fraternity, played freshman ball under Dean Smith, and graduated from Guilford College. After graduation, he joined First National Bank of Atlanta for one year.

He then followed his intellectual interests and earned an MA and PhD in English literature from Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee. He enjoyed a lifelong passion for reading and learning.

