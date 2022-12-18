JUDSON (JUD) BOLLING FRANKLIN, 78, of Greensboro, North Carolina, died December 10, 2022 from multiple myeloma. He was born on June 7, 1944 in Richmond, Virginia, and was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth Cabell Clay Franklin and Elise Bolling Turner Franklin. He is survived by his wife Carol Cobb Andrews Franklin, daughter Susannah Vines Franklin Winstead, grandson, Andrew S Winstead, brother, Alexander Lanson Franklin II and Ann Rae Starcher of Charleston, West Virginia, nephew, Cabell Chilton Nelson Franklin of Pflugerville, Texas, and niece Merriweather Ruffner Franklin of Lewisburg, West Virginia, his brother-in-law John Andrews and wife JoAnn, and nephews William Andrews, wife Leah and family and Jason Andrews and his sister-in-law Sallie Bo Andrews. Jud attended public schools in Greensboro. He was an All-state basketball player and captain of the team at Page High School. He attended the University of North Carolina, pledged SAE Fraternity, played freshman ball under Dean Smith, and graduated from Guilford College. After graduation, he joined First National Bank of Atlanta for one year.
He then followed his intellectual interests and earned an MA and PhD in English literature from Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee. He enjoyed a lifelong passion for reading and learning.
His professional career was in banking. A successful and satisfying tenure spanned thirty-five years with Home Federal S&L, NCNB, Bank America, Wachovia and Wells Fargo. While at NCNB he helped develop and promote what became known in the industry as Private Banking, his primary focus serving the medical community, where he developed many lasting friendships with his clients.
In addition to his athletic talent, he manifested musical talent early in life, singing "Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer" on public radio as a four-year old in Richmond. He later successfully taught himself to play guitar, forming a music trio in the 1960's called "The Landsmen" and made an LP. He had a special duo with Chris Murrell, and ultimately became a free-lance jazz player with multiple groups including Burt Massengale. Upon retirement in 2008, he spent a year in the Jazz Department of the Music School at UNCG.
He and Carol travelled extensively, primarily in Europe.They enjoyed classical music concerts and ballets in the worlds greatest venues. Jud also developed an interest in Gothic Cathedrals, maintaining that they were the greatest artistic expression of Western Culture.They also enjoyed many happy vacations at the family beach house at Oak Island, NC.
Without a doubt, the greatest part of Jud's life was his marriage to Carol, with whom he took exhilarating walks down European boulevards. Jud was always most happy to spend time in the company of family, and he doted on his grandson, Andrew.
Jud was a board member of the Greensboro Symphony and the Friends of the Library at UNCG. He also served on the advisory board of the Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chapel Hill. He was a member of The Society of the Cincinnati in the State of North Carolina, The Greensboro Country Club, The Twenty One Club,The Jamestown Society, and several other hereditary organizations. He was a member of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Gate City Kiwanis and First Presbyterian Church.
Throughout the past several years Jud was truly blessed by a group of friends who were continually there for conversation and support. This sort of friendship is truly among the greatest gifts many of us possess.
A service will be held on Saturday, December 17 at 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church. The family will receive at the home following the service.