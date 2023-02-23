Judy Ann Cunningham Feb 23, 2023 10 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JUDY ANN CUNNINGHAM, 58, formerly of St. Albans, passed away recently at home.Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Doris Cunningham.She is survived by her sisters, Patsy Brown (David) and Linda Cunningham, both of Myrtle Beach, SC, three nephews and several cousins.A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2 p.m., at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, WV in the Upper Chapel.No flowers can be sent to this location.Memorial donations can be made to Christ Kitchen/Food Pantry, P.O. Box 248, St. Albans, WV 25177. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Local Spotlight William Joseph Thompson Jr. James William Wayne Lorra Stephanie Hawkins Angela "Angie" Leigh Lane Joseph Lowell Townson Gregory Trevor Harrison Lillian May Hill John E. Moran Sr. Dean Martin Kenneth Wayne Hood Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 23, 2023 Daily Mail WV Clay County native honored by FBI for accomplishments as Assistant U.S. Attorney Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist Sweets with a Swiss twist for Valentine's Day CAMC cardiologists among first in state to offer new therapy for heart attack patients Annual awareness campaign promotes heart health