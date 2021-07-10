JUDY ANN MORRIS BEANE (67) of Gassaway, West Virginia peacefully passed away with her husband, sister and son at her side on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
Judy was born in Gassaway, WV on October 18, 1953, a daughter to the late Esker Jerrell Morris, Sr. and Madeline Keener Morris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Janet (Morris) Kirik; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces.
Cherishing the memories of Judy are her loving husband of 48 years, Sterling Price Beane, Sr. of Gassaway, WV; son, Sterling Price Beane, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Dr. Monica Ann Beane; and grandson, whom she adored more than anything in life, Sterling "Price" Beane, III, all of Wake Forest, NC, formerly of Salem, OR and Gassaway, WV.
Judy is also fondly remembered and survived by her brother, Esker J. "Jerry" Morris, Jr. of Sutton; sister, Joy Morris West of Baden, PA; brothers-in-law, Kervin Kirik of Union City PA; Dr. John E. Beane (Kathy) of Parkersburg; F. Stephen Beane of Gassaway; nephews, Esker J. Morris, III of Walkersville; Michael Morris of Charleston; JD Beane (Jill); Dr. Michael Beane (Lisa); Dr. David Beane (Carrie Jo) of Parkersburg; nieces Kari Mullen (Joseph) of Erie, PA; Contessa Morlan (Logan) of Sutton; Katy Zenyuh (Gregory) of Morgantown; uncle, George "Junior" Keener (Pat); great-nephew, Micah Morlan of Sutton; and several cousins.
Judy was a member of the Long Run Baptist Church, where she attended until her health declined. A lifelong resident of Braxton County, Judy graduated from Braxton County High School in 1971. She earned her BA degree from Glenville State College and spent her career teaching preschool and kindergarten at Davis Elementary School in Gassaway, WV.
As one of the first state-funded public preschool program teachers in West Virginia, Judy was a champion for early childhood education. She dedicated her summers to traveling across the state to train other teachers. Judy was recognized as the Braxton County Teacher of the Year and as a candidate for the WV State Teacher of the Year. She truly loved her students and worked diligently to ensure they were not only prepared for their educational paths, but also for a happy and productive life. Many of her former students continue to acknowledge the impact Judy had on their lives.
Judy was active in her community and will be remembered for her teaching, mentoring, coaching and volunteering. She was a former president of the Braxton County Little League baseball program, she worked in the kitchen at 4-H camp and helped manage the community pool. She dedicated countless hours to support her husband's coaching career and even served as the assistant BCHS wrestling coach for a short stint. Judy was a staunch WVU football and basketball fan who adored Coach Bob Huggins and never missed an opportunity to watch WVU on T.V.
Judy never hesitated to help others. From supporting local fire department dinners to preparing the hot dog sauce for wrestling tournaments, Judy always found a way to turn an idea into a success. She was crafty, talented and had an impeccable sense of style. She helped several brides plan their weddings and coordinated flower arrangements and decorations for numerous award banquets.
Judy's passion for gardening stemmed from working countless hours at Minnich's Florist in Gassaway where she learned the art and skill of arranging beautiful floral bouquets. She became a master gardener and later established and operated Price Beane's Daylily Farm, a garden from which many visitors purchased their daylilies. She devoted her time and talents to the BCHS FFA program earning her recognition as an Honorary Member.
Judy enjoyed farming and she took great pride in raising registered polled Hereford cattle. She wasn't afraid of hard work and was often seen raking and baling hay, growing and canning vegetables, and hosting groups of students to teach them aspects of agricultural science.
An avid amateur photographer, Judy loved to travel and capture the scenery in photographs so that she could share the beauty with others. Her fondest memories were of trips she took with her family, especially her grandson. Photos documenting their journeys are displayed throughout her home.
Even when her health started to deteriorate, Judy remained dedicated to her family, spending as much time observing the beauty that surrounded her. She enjoyed taking day trips to visit nurseries and gardens and handing down family recipes to her son and grandson.
It is no secret that Judy's greatest joy was her family. She was raised in a very tightly knit family full of love for one another. Judy enjoyed hosting large gatherings and was notorious for her country-style cooking and baking. Without a doubt, her absolute greatest love was getting to raise her son and be actively engaged in her only grandson's life. She awakened every day ready to go and ready for life. She often called her daughter-in-law to say, "Get me a ticket, I am coming to see my grandson." Her fearless sense of adventure was admired by those she encountered on her cross-country journeys. Judy became lovingly known as "Nan" to friends spanning from WV to Oregon and she will be missed.
Visitation will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Roach Funeral Home in Gassaway, WV. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Keener Family Cemetery, Herold, WV. Rev. Robey Godfrey, a close family friend, will officiate the services.
The family plans to establish a scholarship fund to honor Judy's memory and her dedication to early childhood and agricultural education.
Words of comfort and fond memories may be extended to the family at www.roachfuneralhome.com.