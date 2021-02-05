JUDY ANN NICHOLS, 78, of Elkview, went to her Heavenly home, Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy & Madeline Putillion; step-father, Theodore Braun; and brothers, Wesley Putillion Sr. and Leslie Leo Putillion Sr.
Judy was a loving mother and an amazing grandmother and great grandmother. She attended Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She also enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Schlossel; sister-in-law, Pamela Putillion ; children, Timothy Nichols, Tamara (Charles) Cobb, Kimberly Nichols, and Michelle (Richard) Drennen; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A service will be 3 p.m., Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
