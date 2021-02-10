Judy Ann Nichols

NETTIE G POZZIE went home to be with the Lord on Feb 8, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving children after a short illness. She was born on November 8, 1936 to James Harry Coiner and Lenora (Hanson) Coiner at Queen Shoals, WV.
On April 2, 1956, she married the love of her life, Anthony Joseph Pozzie in Tampa, Florida.
She enjoyed traveling, reading and teaching bible studies. Her greatest joy was spending time in prayer, study and sharing the word of the Lord.
Survivors include daughters: Frances (James) Ellison of Queen Shoals, WV, Lenora (Thomas) White of Winter Garden, FL, Sharon (John) Fisher of Charleston, WV, Victoria (Gary) Moles of Elkview, WV and one son Nicholas (Kimberly) Pozzie of Clendenin, WV. She has 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. Brothers: John (Brenda) Coiner of Teay's Valley, WV and Tom (Terry) Coiner of Cross Lanes, WV. Sisters: Elizabeth (William) Bolling of Baltimore, MD, Carolyn Smith and Bertie Coiner of Queen Shoals, WV as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Harry and Lenora Coiner. Her spouse, Anthony Joseph Pozzie Sr and her beloved son Anthony Joseph Pozzie Jr. Brothers James Harry Coiner, Don Coiner and Victor Coiner and one sister Frances Oliver.
A time of gathering and service will be held on Friday, February 12th from 3 to 5 pm with pastor Chris Stout Officiating at Hafer's Funeral Home in Elkview, WV.
Online condolences can be left on Hafer's Funeral Home Memorial tribute at www.haferfuneralhome.net.