Judy Ann Thaxton Moore
JUDY ANN THAXTON MOORE, 80, of Evans, WV passed away January 13, 2023 at her residence.

Judy was born February 21, 1942 in Sissonville (Wolfpen), WV and was the daughter of the late Rossi and Nora Lanham Thaxton.

