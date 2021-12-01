JUDY ANN THOMAS, 71, of Sissonville, departed this world to her heavenly home on Sunday, November 28, 2021.
Judy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She was a graduate of Sissonville High School and was a long-time employee of Kanawha County Schools Child Nutrition. Judy loved working with all the students at Flinn Elementary and will always be remembered as having a child-like spirit. She loved to dress up, decorate, and celebrate for any and every occasion. Judy was a Christian and a member of Kelly's Creek Community Church and an active member of the church's Ladies Aide.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 53 years, John; her son, Tony Thomas (Kelly) of Charleston; her daughter, Nicole Blount of Sissonville; her step-mother, Louise Burdette of Nitro; her sister, Deborah Staats (Craston) of Sissonville; her grandchildren, Emily Brammer (Todd), Bethany, Olivia, and Abigail Blount, Lainey Thomas; her great-grandchild Deacon Brammer. Along with a host of extended family and countless friends.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents Jim and Wanda Burdette and her grandson Anthony Thomas.
We appreciate the outpouring of love from those who knew and loved Judy. We would like to express our appreciation of the nurses at CAMC Memorial 3 West and Hospice Care for their care of Judy through her final days.
A funeral service to celebrate Judy's life will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Long and Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville with Pastors Paul Bailey and David Taylor officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Judy will be laid to rest in the Goff-McClanahan Cemetery on Kelly's Creek.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial Hospital.