JUDY BARNETT ASBURY, 81, of Summerville, SC, wife of Jerry Keith Asbury of 60 years, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Judy was born January 11, 1941 in Rainelle, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Russell W. Barnett and Erma Kathleen McCombs Barnett.
She was a graduate of South Charleston High School, Charleston's Capitol City Commercial College, and formerly employed with C & P Telephone Company. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of South Charleston, the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 131 of South Charleston, and a former professional nanny in her later years.
In addition to her husband, Jerry K. Asbury of Summerville, SC, Judy leaves behind her daughter, Sherri L. Asbury-Casto (Thomas A. Casto) of Summerville, SC; nephew, Craig W. Lambert of Hagerstown, MD; grandchildren, Taylor A. Casto Morris (Spencer P. Morris) currently stationed in Santa Rita, Guam, USA; Tyler A. Casto, and Skylar A. Casto, both of Summerville, SC; great grandchildren, Easton P. Morris, and Emerie M. Morris, also currently stationed in Santa Rita, Guam, USA.
A graveside service will be held to Honor the Life of Judy at 11 a.m,, Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston with Rev. Paul Helmick officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Memories may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.