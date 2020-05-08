Judy (Cunningham) Hahn

JUDY MAE (CUNNINGHAM) HAHN, 68, was called by her Lord and Savior to come home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium is assisting Judy's family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, May 8, 2020

Bailey, Lewis - 2 p.m., West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.

Chapman, Franklin - 3 p.m., Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Alum Creek; also streaming live, see obituary.

Meadows, Edward - 1 p.m., Pine Grove Cemetery, Milton.

Slate, Virginia - 2 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.