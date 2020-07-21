JUDY D. PALMER, 73, of Hillsboro passed away Friday July 17, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, at Trinity Baptist Church in Buckeye. Burial will follow in the Ruckman Cemetery at Mill Point.
