JUDY ELAINE TAYLOR 72 of Charleston was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on April 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband Emmitt Taylor, parents Eugene Kiser and Ethel Williams, grandparents Star and Macel Fields and grandson Colin Qualls.
Judy was a graduate from Herbert Hoover High School. She retired from the Kanawha County Commission after 20+ years of service. She was a faithful Christian and member of Mile Fork Tabernacle Church.
She is survived by her significant other Robert Thorn, daughters Theresa Scarberry, Carolyn Johnson (Rob Dessez), Judith Qualls (Jason Wade), Jennifer Clark (Michael) and son Charlie Harper (Tricia Pierce), sisters Joy Stricker (Danny), Cheryl Rogers, Charlene Kirby and brother Eugene Kiser Jr. (Cali)..a host of stepchildren, step grandchildren, nieces and nephews among other extended family. She was a proud grandmother to 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
A celebration of Judy's life will take place at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview, WV on April 24, 2021 at 2 p.m., with Pastor Roy Boyd officiating. A private viewing for family will begin at 12 p.m., with open visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Mask wearing and social distancing guidelines will be observed during this time. Judy will be laid to rest at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
