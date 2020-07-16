JUDY GAIL MALCOMB, 64, of Craigsville, passed away on July 13, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital due to illness. Funeral services will be announced by the family at a later date and time.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.