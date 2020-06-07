Judy Kay (McDaniel) Quade

JUDY KAY McDANIEL QUADE, 72, of Bancroft, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, after a long illness.

She was a former Home Health Care Aid and lifelong resident of Putnam County.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James L Quade; her parents, Delbert and Velma McDaniel; and brothers, Randy McDaniel and Clinton McDaniel.

She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly M. (John) Willis and Debrorah C. Ellis, all of Bancroft; grandchildren Terry Lee Jeffries II, Lillian M. Jeffries, Jayson D. Ellis, William J. Ellis, and Emalee K Ellis; great-grandchildren, Kelsea Toppings, Olivia Jeffries and Audrey Humphreys.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Oak Ridge Cemetery.

