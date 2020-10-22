JUDY KAY WHITT, 79, of Alta, passed away on October 19, 2020 after a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Earl and Margaret Johnson of Boomer.
Judy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Cecil "Butch" Whitt of Alta; her son March Tucker, Jr of Charleston; her daughter Kimberly (Ed) Debolt of Dunbar; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 23 at 2 p.m., at Montgomery Memorial Garden.
On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.penningtonfuneral.com.
Pennington Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Whitt family.