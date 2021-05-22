JUDY LYNN BEACH KENDALL, 61, of Cross Lanes, WV, passed away on May 19, 2021, after a short illness. Born on April 22, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Demmey Beach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Sister, Lora Ann Silvey.
Judy is survived by her loving husband, James Kendall; brothers Terry (Sandy) of Hurricane, Thim (Jan) of Vero Beach, FL; twin sister, Jill Beach of Cross Lanes; 100-year-old Mother-in-Law, Lorraine Kendall of Raceland, KY; and a niece and many nephews and great-nephews whom she dearly loved.
Judy attended Poca Baptist Church and loved to fellowship with her Church Family. Judy's laughter and beautiful smile will be missed by family and friends. Judy requested no memorial service but asked others to remember her fondly in.their hearts. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus, and was ready to go home for eternity. The family wishes to thank all those who cared for Judy on the Oncology Floor of CAMC Memorial. The family would also like to thank the staff of Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston for making Judy's journey to heaven special for her and her family.
In honor of Judy's request there will be no services.