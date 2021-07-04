JUDY LYNN TAYLOR, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on June 27, 2021 after a long illness.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Evelyn Taylor, her sister Ruth Davis (Bob), her brother Eddie Taylor and her beloved dog Joe Joe.
Judy is survived by her brother, Tom Taylor (Brenda), 3 nieces, 3 nephews, and many great and great great nieces and nephews.
Judy was a 1966 graduate of St. Albans High School and attended Lakeland Bible College, Lakeland, FL. She was a Thomas Memorial Hospital employee where she worked as a phlebotomist. Judy loved children. She was not blessed with her own but she cared for many and they called her JuJu. She was a member of King's River in St. Albans where she served for many years in the choir, nursery, Missionettes and making Easter candy.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate Judy's home going on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Kings River Church, St. Albans.
Gathering of family and friends will be from noon until time of service at the church.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com