JUDY MAE (CUNNINGHAM) HAHN, 68, was called by her Lord and Savior to come home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She had fought a valiant battle with cancer going on seven years and the Lord said, "That's enough, come to me."
Judy was born in Braxton County on November 30, 1951, to Alvin and Darlie (nee Sutton) Cunningham, who preceded her to heaven. She was predeceased by a sister, Carolyn.
She is survived by her son, Roy H. Cunningham; sister, Sharon N. Cunningham; brother, Kelcie R. Cunningham (Marilene); husband, Ronald S. Hahn; step-son, Ronald S. Hahn, Jr. (Kim); and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends that loved and respected Judy.
Judy worked her entire adult life starting as a waitress in Gassaway, West Virginia, and progressing to C & P Telephone of WV, where she became a productive and respected supervisor in various departments. She completed her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Charleston in 1993. Was that enough? No, it was not. She then enrolled in the University of Charleston and went on to receive an Associate in Arts, Paralegal Degree in 1999 that she utilized after her retirement from the communications industry. Judy's legal career began at Robinson & McElwee, continued at EQT and finished at Babst Calland. She was a valued asset at all three law firms and made many friends at each firm.
Judy was a dedicated and supportive wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, neighbor, and congregation member at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church and excelled in all aspects of these relationships.
Judy requested that no formal funeral be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She did not want to be a cause of anyone becoming ill from this virus and was always thinking of others. Judy is being cremated, because she said that she didn't want to take up space on this planet that could possibly be used by a living person.
In lieu of flowers or food, Judy requests that donations can be made to the Kanawha - Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311 or to a local animal shelter in your area. Judy loved her dogs and cats.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro, is assisting Judy's family and you may send e-mail condolences to them at www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Rest in peace until we meet again.