JUDY MCGOHON, age 96, of South Charleston, WV passed away Tuesday January 12, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West after a brief illness from COVID-19.
She was born January 9, 1925, in Lexington, KY, daughter of the late E.C. and Mary Detherage. She is preceded in death by her husband, Reb McGohon, and two sisters, Evelyn Hughes and Polly Lawson.
Judy was a longtime resident of South Charleston, where she and her husband moved upon retirement. She enjoyed an illustrious and successful career as manager of Elizabeth Arden's Red Door Salon in Washington D.C. (where many of the First Ladies of the United States regularly visited for hair and salon services) and Palm Beach, Florida, where Judy brought in top couture designers for fashion shows. Her husband's career took them to Honolulu for several years where Judy was known for her masterful entertaining of dignitaries. For the last few years of her career Judy was selected to serve as general manager of the world renowned Maine Chance Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona that "Miss Arden" founded as a luxury retreat for her clientele, now operating as the Canyon Suites at The Phoenician.
Judy was a long standing member of the Women's Club of Charleston and the Republican Women's Club.
Many will remember Judy as a socially graceful, quick-witted, generous person who was ahead of her time. Due to pandemic restrictions, a private graveside service was held according to her wishes at The Lexington Cemetery, Lexington, KY. She is survived by two nieces (Polly), as well as two nieces and two nephews (Evelyn).
Memories of Judy may be left at www.Snodgrassfuneral.com on her obituary page. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in her memory to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, or Sunnybrook Children's Home in Ridgeland, Mississippi.
Arrangements were in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.