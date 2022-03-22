Judy Rhodes Mar 22, 2022 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There will be a memorial service for JUDY RHODES on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Cemetery near Peniel in Roane County, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mark Lynn Eden Richard Wyatt Crouser David Norris White Blank Bessie Roberta “Bertie” Lett Blank Warren Du’trell Collins Blank Margaret “Maggie” Salimi Delbert Earl Asbury Blank Robert Kelly Cunningham Blank Mark Eden Tina Sayre Drennen Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 22, 2022 Daily Mail WV Nationals statement from the board of the Charleston Amateur Hockey Association Nationals prove slippery for Charleston Chiefs, team will shoot for next year Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks WVU sleep medicine program deemed a ‘game changer’ for hospitalized patients Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans