JUDY S. WORKMAN, of South Charleston, passed away Sunday January 3, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family, after an extended illness.
She was born in Fairmont, daughter of the late Therian and Jessie Slaughter.
Judy was a homemaker and retired from Kanawha County Schools (Third Base). She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, of South Charleston. She was loved by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed.
Judy is survived by her husband, of 26 years, Wayne; brother Dave Slaughter; sisters Lorraine Jolliff (Dave) and Marylou Kittle; and many nieces and nephews.
A service to honor the life of Judy will be held at 11 am Wednesday January 6, 2021 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with Rev. Paul R. Mateer officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services
Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
