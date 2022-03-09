Judy Shuler Luff

QUEEN JUDE "...shuffled off this mortal coil" on March 4, 2022, surrounded by her loving husband, Bill, and devoted daughter Ashlee. Michelle Paganini and Suzanne Threshie were with their "mom" in spirit.
For decades it has always been the three of us - and so it was until the very end. Now we will all continue, but life will be significantly less funny, loving, and irreverent without her. Jude was the light, and we danced around her glow for nearly fifty years. Although Jude lived fully in the moment, she struggled with consistently maintaining good health. She endured dozens of surgeries and procedures, lived with chronic illness, and finally battled cancer. Humor helped our family when new challenges arose, and we often joked she would die with only half her original parts. Turns out she did.
If one word could describe Jude it was relentless. She was relentless in pursuing her passion for life; in appreciating the written word and letters; in motivating and challenging her students to understand life as well as knowledge; in advocating for women and their empowerment; and remaining fiercely devoted to her husband and daughters. She demonstrated loyalty, humor, and a boundless love which drew so many friends, students, and acquaintances to her spirit. Constantly curious, Jude raced through life interested in almost everything - except math, geography, and an oddly inexplicable inability to identify any type of car other than by color.
There wasn't a person she couldn't engage in conversation, a book that couldn't keep her interest, or a movie she didn't enjoy. Perpetually gregarious, Jude was a collector of people and marveled at the uniqueness of friends and strangers alike. Her sensitive nature lent itself easily for compassion and empathy for others.
She was endlessly kind and believed there was never enough love or money to share.
As such, in lieu of flowers, Jude would like for you, if you choose, to donate to Safe Alliance or Sharing House in Brevard, NC, since these charities spoke to her soul. The five of us intertwined throughout life, but there was one constant that instantly took all of us home. It was Jude's scent. She smelled divine -- it was like a warm embrace in the sunshine. Her scent became synonymous for unconditional love. Bill wanted, "She sure smelled good" on her tombstone. As English teachers, Ashlee and Jude strenuously objected not only to the idea, but also the horrible grammar. Jude did indeed smell divine, and when remembering her, we will take a deep breath and once again be in her loving arms. Jude had a fortitude worn beautifully, and now, untethered from her body, her tenacious and joyful spirit has left for the next adventurous journey.
Whomever is waiting for her is in for a wild and wonderful treat.
There will be no funeral or memorial service. Jude gathered her flowers while she was alive, and would hope only that when you think of her you smile or laugh. Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, "...to know that one life has breathed easier because you lived here. This is to have succeeded." Well, Queen Jude was extraordinarily successful. Her faithful friends and grateful family will be left with a cavernous void, but one that we know will be filled as she reigns in our hearts forever.