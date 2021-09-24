JULES "JUKIE" RICHARD SAUNDERS, passed away peacefully on Friday September 17th, 2021 at his home in London WV, at the age of 81. Jules retired from West Virginia Institute of Technology, Montgomery, West Virginia after more than 30 years as a custodian. After retirement, he became a caregiver for his mother, Evelyn Saunders and his father Tazewell Saunders. Jules loved jazz music, collecting coins and all things trains. Jules is preceded in death by his Mother Evelyn DeMae Saunders. Surviving is his father Tazewell Saunders of London, WV, sisters Frances McRae of Dekalb, Georgia, Gloria Rhem of London, West Virginia, nephews Michael McRae (Katoni ),Atlanta, Georgia, Brian McRae, Atlanta, Georgia, Robert Saunders, Tampa Florida, nieces Chandra Smith (Reginald), Atlanta, Georgia and Alexandria Fisher (Rusty) of Sissonville, WV, And a host of great nephews and great nieces and great-great nephews and nieces.
Viewing will be held at 11 a.m., followed by service at 12 noon on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Cooke Funeral Home in Cedar Grove, WV, with a burial following at Montgomery Memorial Park, London WV. Bishop Thomas R. Murray, Jr. Officiating.
On behalf of the family, we ask that everyone in attendance for the visitation, service and at the cemetery wear a mask due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.