JULES KENT KING, 90, of Ivydale, West Virginia, died at his own home on February 3, 2020. He died while working outdoors, in his usual active and independent way.
Kent is survived by his wife of nearly 12 years, Anna Lea Foster King; daughter, Kristy King Takagi; nieces, Kaye Lakin, Karen McConihay, Becky Cerling; grandchildren, Jon and Emmalee King; and an extended circle of loved ones in the Foster family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Reynolds King, and son, Air Force Master Sergeant James Kyle King.
Kent was a wise and supportive person, and very respected in his family. Kent was born in Elkhurst, West Virginia, on May 8, 1929, to Herbert and Fonda (Blake) King, the middle child of three brothers. His dear brothers, Keith and Kreig, have already preceded him in death.
As a young boy, Kent eagerly read stories of pilots and wanted to become one. Years later, he went on to fly his own airplane. In his work life, Kent was first a teacher, like many others in his family. Later he changed course and became a mental health counselor and therapist. Over the years, he worked hard, helped many people, and earned the respect of those around him. Kent was always very active and played many sports, including basketball, baseball, and tennis. He maintained an active lifestyle throughout his life. Kent also played violin in his high school orchestra and a little guitar as well. He was a well-read and well-rounded person with a broad viewpoint, someone who could discuss any issue with intelligence and objectivity. He was much loved and will be sorely missed by his family.
The ashes of Dr. King were interred at Skyline Memorial Gardens in Portland, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Jude Children's Hospital would be appreciated.