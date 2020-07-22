JULIA ANN BILLIE "JULIE" FORMERLY JULIA ANN DAVIS, 71, born November 15, 1948, passed quietly in her home on Dents Run Road, on the evening of July 18, 2020.
Julia is the daughter of the late Mary Lee Davis and Harvey G. Davis Sr of Charleston WV. Julia was a 1966 Graduate of Charleston Catholic High School. Julie is survived by her husband of 50 plus years Michael Billie Jr, and her two sons Michael Billie III of Prince George Co, Virginia and John Stephen Billie of Fairmont WV. Julie is also survived by her grandchildren Robert Aldridge, of Richmond Virginia, John Joseph, and Elijah Harvey Billie, both of Fairmont.
Julie was a devoted mother and wife, and was a fixture at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, where she attended, and worked for 9 years as secretary for the late Rev. Frank A. Neville. During her time at St. Patrick Julie and Mike both taught Sunday School for several years. Julie was also director of Religious Education at St. Patrick's and Director of Religious Education for St. Anthony's under Rev. John Mulcahey. Julie would start her day with the Lord, Our God, by reading her bible. She was a devoted activist for the Catholic faith, and she will be missed.
There will be a gathering on Sunday from 3-7:30 p.m. where the Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Mannington on Monday at 10:30 a.m.