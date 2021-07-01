JULIA ANN JORDAN-BECKETT, 52, of Sissonville, passed away June 29th, 2021 after a short illness.
Left to cherish her memories are mother Kathy Morris (Chuck), daughter Alisha Casto (Richie), son Noah Jordan, sister Katie Thomas (Jon) and niece Keairah Thomas along with grandchildren, Tinley Casto, Brynlee Casto, and Colt Casto as well as many other family members and close friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Lighthouse Worship Center Friday July 2nd, 2021 at 2 pm. Pastor David Mullins officiating.
In lieu of flowers they can be sent to Lighthouse Worship Center 5926 Sissonville Dr, Charleston WV 25312