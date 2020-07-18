JULIA ANN ROBERTS, 70, of St. Albans, formerly of Brushy Fork, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation in St. Albans.
She was a member of the Sumerco Church of God.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Lucy Roberts; brother, Harley Roberts; and sisters, Louise Byrd, Maggie Abbott, and Bell Hayes.
She is survived by sisters Mable Waits, Rose (Forrest) Johnston, and Becky (Walter) Cook; brothers, Orville "Buster" (Norma) Roberts, Harry (Phyllis) Roberts, Robert (Nora) Roberts and Arthur (Mary) Roberts; and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with Pastor Richard McCallister officiating. Burial will follow at Roberts Cemetery, Alkol. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.