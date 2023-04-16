Thank you for Reading.

Julia Anne “Judy” Johnson
SYSTEM

JULIA ANNE "JUDY" LOUD JOHNSON, 95 of Madison, WV died peacefully at Meadowbrook Assisted Living after a long journey with Alzheimer's Disease on April 13, 2023.

Judy was born to Lawrence and Ethel Preston Loud at Gordon, WV on October 30, 1927. Judy married Reed M. Johnson on October 15, 1945. They were married until Reed's death in 1982.

Tags

Recommended for you