Julia Anne “Judy” Johnson

JULIA ANNE "JUDY" LOUD JOHNSON, 95 of Madison, WV died peacefully at Meadowbrook Assisted Living after a long journey with Alzheimer's Disease on April 13, 2023.
Judy was born to Lawrence and Ethel Preston Loud at Gordon, WV on October 30, 1927. Judy married Reed M. Johnson on October 15, 1945. They were married until Reed's death in 1982.
Preceding Judy in death in addition to her parents and husband were her sons, James Reed Johnson, Richard Joseph Johnson, Robert Brian Johnson, granddaughter Amy Lee Johnson and grandson Phillip Drew Johnson. She was also predeceased by her sister Delina Loud Harris and brothers Lawrence John Loud, Robert Joseph Loud, and Paul Frederick Loud.
Judy is survived by her sons Drew Preston Johnson and his wife Sara, Wayne Alan Johnson and his wife Elwanda, and Ross Edward Johnson and his wife Deidra, and daughter-in-law, Deborah Johnson.
Surviving grandchildren are J.M. Johnson, Romeo Christian, Michael Johnson, Mary Beth Johnson, Robert Johnson, Taylor Johnson, and William Johnson, twelve great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren.
Also surviving is her sister Luella Loud Norman.
After becoming a widow at age 55 Judy started a career in public housing that culminated in being named Executive Director of Boone County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, retiring at age 82. While in that role Judy was named a Distinguished West Virginian by Governor Joe Manchin. She also won numerous awards and recognitions as Executive Director of Boone County Housing. She was particularly proud of Black Diamond Arbors after seeing it from concept and groundbreaking to completion and successful operation.
Judy was a 69-year member of Madison Baptist Church and proud member of the Scott High School class of 1946.
A funeral service will be held at Madison Baptist Church, Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11 a.m., with visitation for one hour preceding the service. Conducting the service will be her nephew, Rev. William E. Smith and Rev. Jim Butcher. Interment will be at Boone Memorial Park.
Judy's family is very grateful to all the staff of Meadowbrook Assisted Living that have cared for her like a member of their own family for several years.
Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV is assisting the family.