JULIA ANNE (KENNEDY) PARKER age 90 passed away August 4th in her Alderson, Greenbrier County home.
Anne was born January 13, 1931 at Sanderson, Kanawha County to the late Clyde H. Kennedy and Carrie M. Hundall Kennedy. A 1949 graduate of Dupont High School in Belle. She was retired from WV Dept of Highways in Lewisburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Anne Parker, her son Daniel K. Parker, granddaughter Bethany S. Parker, sister Mae VanDinter, brothers Gene, Harry, Junior, Ken, Tom and Earl Kennedy. Anne was the granddaughter of Tom and Annie Hackney Hundall and Charles and Elizabeth Young Kennedy.
Three sons and their families survive Mrs. Parker. Son Richard E. Parker, Jr wife Cindy and their children Laurie Bennett and Christopher Parker. Son Paul D. Parker and his children Shaun, Patrick and Kelly Parker. Son Chester T. Parker wife Valerie and their children Isaiah and Jacob Parker. Danny's children Andrea and Nicholas Parker as well as Danny's widow Stephanie Parker. Twenty-five great-grandchildren Matthew, Rocco, Lacy, Adam, Paige, Christian, Samuel, Ewan, Wyatt, Quinn, Kinsley, Ryland, James, Jackson, Carson, Christian, Keagan, Seraphina, Sam, Dixie, Jayden, Tylor, Braylyn and most recently Abigail and Evan. Also surviving are her sister Beth Canterbery as well much-loved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Julia Anne Kennedy Parker will be held at the Old Greenbrier Baptist Church in Alderson, Saturday, August 7th from 5-7pm. Graveside service Sunday, August 8 at the Kennedy Cemetery in Sanderson at 4pm. A special thank you to Valerie Parker along with the Peyton Hospice House for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alderson Town Park to Laurie Bennett P.O. Box 684 Alderson, WV 24910.
