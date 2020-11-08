JULIA BARKER, 98, of Kanawha City, passed away on November 5, 2020 at Hillcrest Health Care Center in Danville, WV.
She retired from Highland Hospital and was a longtime faithful member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Kanawha City.
Surviving daughter, Connie Warner (Charlie) of Madison, WV; grandson, Brian J. Warner(Laurie); great grandchildren, Maxwell J. Warner and Lilly L. Warner all of Morgantown; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Mark and Janice Krosky, Don and Faye Price, Tammy Lewis, Carrie Wimer, Lisa Suthard and Amanda Collins.
Due to the Covid pandemic, the family will hold a private graveside service in Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston with Pastor Gary Hall officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 6532 MacCorkle Ave, SE, Charleston, WV 25304.
Special thanks to Hillcrest Health Care Center.