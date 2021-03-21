JULIA CAROL (TOOT) BARTLETT 80, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 19, 2021. A graveside service will be Sunday, March 21, 2021. At 12 p.m., in Mt. View Memorial Park on Hinkle Mt. Simons-Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
