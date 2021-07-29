Julia “Duby” Beatric Wagner

JULIA "DUBY" BEATRICE WAGNER, born on January 24, 1921, went home to be with the Lord on July 21, 2021.
Her "Homecoming" service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Ebenezer Baptist Church of Charleston, West Virginia. Internment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 noon at the church.
Friends may share condolences at our website www.snodgrassfuneral.com.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.