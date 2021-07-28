JULIA "DUBY" WAGNER born January 24, 1921 went home to be with the Lord July 21, 2021. Homegoing Service will be July 31, 2021 at Ebenezer Baptist Church Rev. Braxton Broady officiating. Walk thru visitation from 11 a.m., to noon. Service at noon. Snodgrass Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements
