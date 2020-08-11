JULIA FAWN "JUDY" MCCLANAHAN, 74, of Nitro went to be with the Lord on August 7, 2020 in Hubbard HospiceCare after a long illness.
Judy was born in Hometown to the late John David and Edna Allen Nelson on June 7, 1946. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Arnie Franklin "Frank" McClanahan; and brothers, John David Nelson Jr., and Kemper "KT" Nelson.
Judy graduated from Nitro High School, and attended Red Oak Drive Community Church.
Left to cherish her memory are loving children, Eric Nelson McClanahan of Nitro and Angela Kris Stonestreet (Rodney) of Poca; sister, Gloria Hill (Keith) of Apple Grove; brother, Rex Nelson (Valerie) of Nitro; grandchildren, Savannah and Cooper Stonestreet, and Trey (Kristen) and Charles "CJ" McClanahan; great-grandchildren, Noah McClanahan; and great-grandchildren in heart, Joey and Aubreonna Breeden.
Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, August 13, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes with Pastor David Bragg officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home.
