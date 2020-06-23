JULIA GAYE HENDERON, 71, of Charleston, WV, passed away on June 21, 2020 at Valley Center in South Charleston, WV. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. Interment will take place at Braxton Memorial Cemetery.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Anderson, Fred Victor - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Loudermilk, Louis - 1 p.m., Bennett Place Cemetery, Clintonville.
McBrayer, Carol - 2 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Peck, Tina - 2 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Roush, James B. "Jim" - 2 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Point Pleasant.
Steele, Shawn - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Tate, Don - 7 p.m., Mt. Heights Church, South Charleston.