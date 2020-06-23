Julia Gaye Henderon

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


JULIA GAYE HENDERON, 71, of Charleston, WV, passed away on June 21, 2020 at Valley Center in South Charleston, WV. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. Interment will take place at Braxton Memorial Cemetery.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Anderson, Fred Victor - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Loudermilk, Louis - 1 p.m., Bennett Place Cemetery, Clintonville.

McBrayer, Carol - 2 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Peck, Tina - 2 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Roush, James B. "Jim" - 2 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Point Pleasant.

Steele, Shawn - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Tate, Don - 7 p.m., Mt. Heights Church, South Charleston.