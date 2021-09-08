Thank you for Reading.

Julia Hedrick

JULIA HEDRICK, 86, of St. Albans, passed away September 3, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh E. and Vella Lee Roy, sister, Nita Lombardi, and brother, David Mynhier Roy.

Julia was retired from Union Carbide.

She is survived by her son, Kevin W. Hedrick, sister, Emma Joyce Moore, and niece, Donna Ridley.

Graveside Service will be September 9, at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, with Rev. Richard Thompson officiating.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com

Tags

Recommended for you