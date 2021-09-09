JULIA JOHNSON FLESHMAN died at Stonerise long-term care facility in Charleston, WV on Monday, September 6, 2021, after a prolonged illness. Julia ("Jooge" to her immediate family) was 69 years old. She was born Julia Dale Johnson on December 27, 1951, to the late Jane Shaffer Johnson and David Dale Johnson, Jr., of Charleston, West Virginia.
Julia graduated from George Washington High School in Charleston in 1969. She later attended Concord College (now, Concord University) in Athens, WV. Julia worked during all of her adult life for various employers as a secretary and receptionist. Most recently, Julia was employed in that capacity by Charleston Baptist Temple, a Church of which she was a devoted member for her entire life.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents; by her husband, William Henry Fleshman, Jr., of Scott Depot, WV.; and by her older sister, Jane Johnson Funk, of Concord, NH. Julia is survived by her daughter, Mary Dale Hudson, of Charleston; her son, Jamie Hudson; her grandchildren, Willa and Owen Hudson, of Kentucky; her sister, Georganna Francke, of Charleston, WV; her brother, David D. Johnson, III (Beverly), of Lewisburg, WV; and by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
It was as true of Julia as of anyone who ever lived, that she never met a stranger. She kept an indomitably positive attitude towards all whom she met, and to life's many challenges. Julia will be sorely missed by those who survive her.
Due to the Covid pandemic, no formal service will be held, Her immediate family will have a private service at a future time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris street, Charleston, WV., 25301.