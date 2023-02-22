JULIA K. (JUDIE) TALLMAN, 66, of Spencer, went home Sunday, February 19, 2023, surrounded by her family, who loved, respected and admired her.
She was born September 25, 1956, at Montgomery, the daughter of the late John Franklin and Virginia Kay Clute Hickman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary Orien Tallman; an infant sister, Bonnie Hickman; three brothers, Nick J. Clute, Charles Hickman and Frank Hickman; fur baby, Saxon.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Michael Blaine Tallman, whom she married January 2, 1973 at Newton; children, Michael Anthony Tallman, Crystal Marie (Jason Elliott) Tallman, and Kevin Duane (Margaret) Tallman all of Spencer; grandchildren, Alexia Nichole Delaney, Ambra Shay Tallman, Kylie Jade Tallman, Jordan Lea Snodgrass, Dominique Alexandra Price and her fiancée, Jasmine Workman and children Olivia and Nick; Arabella Paige Tallman and her fiancée, Alexander Harris; brother, John Hickman; fur baby, Protégé; bonus son, Toby Ford.
Judie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and true friend.. She was a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church, Spencer.
She was a woman with a kind heart and soul, who helped anybody she possibly could help. Judie attended Spencer High School and later graduated from the West Virginia Career College, Charleston as a paralegal.
Judie was very intelligent and was her families and friends human walking thesaurus. She loved reading, especially Edgar Allan Poe. Judie entertained her family on many occasions by reciting "The Raven".
Her pastimes included cooking and baking, going to yard sales, playing Rook, and engaging in political debates.
Her daughter, Crystal, is proud of her and will always admire her.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 22 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor Jonathan Smith officiating. Burial will be at the Hodam Cemetery near Spencer.
The visitation will be two hours prior to the service.