JULIA MARIE SHAFER, 83, of Charleston formerly of Elkview passed away, Sunday, August 30, 2020 at her residence.
She was a member of the Lucy Wilson Baptist Church, Wills Creek, also sang in the choir. Julia enjoyed spending time with her family and gardening. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy Jennings and Leoda Smith Jennings; brothers Dimp Jennings, Conn Jennings, Bernard Jennings, and Levi Jennings, sisters; Mary Osborne, Betty Wolfe, Peggy Nunley, and Patricia McCormick.
She is survived by her sons, Eric Shafer of Ohio and Rodney Shafer of Florida; brother, Smith Jennings; caretaker and best friend Grover Keener ; grandchildren, Eric, AJ, Leigh Ann, Levi; great grandchildren, Paisley Bates, Luke and Jaden Shafer.
Service will be 2:00 pm Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at the Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Ray Williams officiating. Burial will be in the Jennings Cemetery, Wills Creek.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.