Julia R. "Berry" Hutchinson
JULIA ROSEBERRY THOMAS "BERRY" HUTCHINSON, 86, of Charleston died Friday, December 23, 2022, in Atlanta. She was the beloved wife of John, devoted mother to Drew, Tommy, Johnny, and Wen, doting grandmother to many, and dedicated to the betterment of the Charleston community. She attended Sweet Briar College and was a member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church, where she served for years on the church alter guild. She also was a member of the Junior League of Charleston and The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America. She served on the board of Charleston's Craik-Patton House and The Kay Company.

Berry was a descendant from several old Virginia, now West Virginia, families; Colonel Charles Lewis, killed at the Battle of Point Pleasant, John Dickinson Lewis, early resident of the Kanawha Valley, and the Madison, Taylor and Beale families of Orange County, Virginia.

