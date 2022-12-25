Julia R. "Berry" Hutchinson

JULIA ROSEBERRY THOMAS "BERRY" HUTCHINSON, 86, of Charleston died Friday, December 23, 2022, in Atlanta. She was the beloved wife of John, devoted mother to Drew, Tommy, Johnny, and Wen, doting grandmother to many, and dedicated to the betterment of the Charleston community. She attended Sweet Briar College and was a member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church, where she served for years on the church alter guild. She also was a member of the Junior League of Charleston and The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America. She served on the board of Charleston's Craik-Patton House and The Kay Company.
Berry was a descendant from several old Virginia, now West Virginia, families; Colonel Charles Lewis, killed at the Battle of Point Pleasant, John Dickinson Lewis, early resident of the Kanawha Valley, and the Madison, Taylor and Beale families of Orange County, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Kay Thomas, former West Virginia Speaker of the House of Delegates, mother Julia Lewis Roseberry Thomas, brother James Kay Thomas Jr., and grandson Thomas Owens Hutchinson.
She is survived by her husband John Guiher Hutchinson, former mayor of Charleston and member of the United States House of Representatives, sons Andrew Allemong Payne III and wife Mary, James Kay Thomas Payne and wife Dee, John Guiher Hutchinson Jr. and wife Katherine, and William Owens Lewis Hutchinson, twelve grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and loving friend and confidant Octavia Jones.
A service for family and friends will be held in the spring.