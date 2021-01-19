Julian Morris

JULIAN P. MORRIS, 85, of St. Albans (formerly of Mt. Carbon) went home to be with the Lord on January 16, 2021. He was born in Cannelton, WV to the late Harry and Verna Rhodes Morris.
He was preceded in death by wife of 54 years, Madelyn A. Morris; brothers, Harry, Franklin, and Robert; and sisters, Juanita and infant Ivie.
The loved ones left to honor his memory are daughters, Sheree Welch (Denver) of Ripley and Kelly Boothe of St. Albans; son, Mike Morris (Kelly) of Mt. Carbon; grandsons Bryan Horne (Mary) and Steve Horne (Jennifer) both of Ripley, and Isaac Boothe of St. Albans; great grandchildren Haley, James, Brody and Blake; great-great grandchildren Journee and Weston; many nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.
Julian was a retired union coal miner for District 17 at Cedar Coal Company and owned multiple businesses with his brothers and nephews through the years. He served as Sunday School Superintendent at both Elkridge Community Church and Open Bible Temple. In most recent years he attended WV Home Missions in Nitro and Higher Ground Christian Fellowship. He enjoyed Nascar, traveling, spending time with the grandkids, and telling stories with his friends.
His home going celebration will be at Noon, Tuesday January 19, at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery with Pastor David Bragg and Pastor Rod Nicholas officiating. Friends may call from 11 am until time of service at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com