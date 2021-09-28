Julie Ann Smith Sep 28, 2021 14 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JULIE ANN SMITH, 74, of Charleston, WV passed away September 24, 2021. Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charleston Julie Ann Smith Wv Funeral Home Preston Pass Away Arrangement Recommended for you Local Spotlight Willard E. Beller Janice Louise Hastings Marie Frances Spaulding Clem Darrell Dewayne Dolin Blank Glen Earnest Craddock Rena Marie Byrd Danny L. Griffith Sr. Blank Rosilee Lovejoy Ashworth Blank Betty Jane Blackwell Roberta M. Kelly Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 28, 2021 Daily Mail WV Alumni abroad: Meet four Marshall University alumni working in countries across the globe Brothers combine firearms knowledge, innovation to launch family business Charleston inventor's 'light bulb' moment sparks fiber optics technology breakthrough Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists