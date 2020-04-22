Julie Ann Spencer

JULIE ANN SPENCER, 57, of Buffalo, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, April 24, at Roberts Family Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry. A full obituary can be viewed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome .com. Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo, is in charge of arrangements.

